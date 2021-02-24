0307 yarbrough

0307 Drb Yarbrough

w/p

Yarbrough Named to President’s List

Matthew C. Yarbrough was named to the President’s List at Ferrum College during the fall 2020 semester. Students qualifying for this distinction must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours with a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester.

Yarbrough is a fourth year student who will be graduating in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Sports Management and Business Management and a minor in Accounting. He also is a NCAA Division II baseball student athlete. He is a 2017 honor graduate of Tunstall High School and played baseball under head coach Barry Shelton and assistant coach Mark Austin.

He was recently admitted into the full time MBA program at William and Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

He is the son of Jeff and Gwen Yarbrough and brother of Jeffrey S. Yarbrough Jr. “Jess.” He is the grandson of Bette T. Rogers and the late S. Mills Rogers Jr., Dorothy P. Yarbrough and Burton N. Yarbrough.