1 Bedroom Home in Callands - $180,000

Come and visit Turkeycock Mountain Cabin: an idyllic rural hideaway offering a 2BR/1BA 1900s log cabin on 11 private acres nestled among forest and family farms. Thoughtfully restored in 2016, the cabin boasts an updated kitchen with ample storage and access to the wraparound, screened-in porch. The large living room has exposed logs, original wood floors, and a gas log stove vented through the original stone chimney to make fireside evenings a cinch. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large closet, numerous windows that flood the room in natural light and adjoins the updated bathroom. Upstairs, the spacious second bedroom opens to a cozy den and laundry area. Enjoy complete privacy on the expansive level lawn with massive shade trees, meandering year-round creek, shaded walking trails,