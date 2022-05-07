1 Bedroom Home in Callands - $67,900

TINY HOUSE CABIN!!! This tiny hose has most of the work completed and sits perfectly on 1.2 acres in Callands, Virginia. It just needs some finishing touches, and it will be completely ready for you to enjoy. Located in Callands Virginia which is centrally located between Danville and Lynchburg VA. All of the plumbing, electric, and most of the insulation has been completed including the well & septic. 2 Wall heaters keep your home nice and cozy warm in the winter. The owners started construction on this house in 2018. This property is being sold "AS-IS" and will require a cash or conventional loan buyer.