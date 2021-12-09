1 Bedroom Home in Danville - $59,900

Investor Alert! Home sits on large lot on quiet dead end street right in the heart of Danville's major retail corridor. Quick access to Lowe's, Wal-Mart, Danville Mall and less than three miles from new casino area. Current investor has owned the property since May 2018. The home most recently rented for $535 and only vacant for a month and a half during tenant transitions since 2018. Stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and two window units will convey.