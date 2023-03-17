A 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of a 4-year-old sibling, the Danville Police Department reported Friday morning.

Authorities wrote in a news release that the charge was lodged after "the juvenile’s confession earlier this week about suffocating the victim." That confession came following an ongoing investigation.

The names of the juvenile suspect and victim were not disclosed.

At about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3, Danville Police Department investigators and members of the crime sene responded to a home on Annhurst Drive where the 4-year-old was found in a room without a pulse, Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed to the Register & Bee.

Annhurst Drive is an area off Franklin Turnpike in the northern part of the city.

The young child also was not breathing.

The 4-year-old was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and then airlifted to another — unidentified — medical facility. The child later died, police said.

The juvenile facing charges was arrested in another jurisdiction, but police did not say where.

The suspect will be transferred to W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville pending trial.

The Danville Police Department did not provide answers to questions from the Register & Bee including where the teenage suspect is currently located and where the confession occurred.

"Due to the nature of the incident involving juveniles, the press release that was sent is all the information we are going to be able to release," Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in an email response to the Register & Bee.

Under Virginia law, authorities must shield the identity of juvenile victims of homicides.

Bell also cited Virginia code to not reveal the name of the suspect.

"The court shall require all law-enforcement agencies to take special precautions to ensure that law-enforcement records concerning a juvenile are protected against disclosure to any unauthorized person," the code states. "The police departments of the cities of the Commonwealth, and the police departments or sheriffs of the counties of the Commonwealth, as the case may be, shall keep separate records as to violations of law committed by juveniles other than violations of motor vehicle laws."

The law also stated the records "Such records with respect to such juvenile shall not be open to public inspection nor their contents disclosed to the public unless a juvenile 14 years of age or older is charged with a violent juvenile felony."