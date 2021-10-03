Cute cottage recently remodeled inside and out! Has newer appliances and sets on 1 acre of land. Close to bypass with access to Danville, Greensboro and Roanoke. Perfect for first time home owners or as an investment property as it is currently being used as a rental property. Come see this nice property!
2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $104,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bobby Lee James, 69, the owner of Seafood and More, received one year and a day in prison.
“If you want to leave, take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there.” — from “Wild World” by Cat Stevens
Promoters say local health officials requested event be shelved, but health department spokesperson said state agency did not cancel the festival, or ask or advise the promoters to do so.
Pittsylvania County officials rescinded permits for the Blue Ridge Country Festival because there were no plans for security, traffic and other items.
Authorities said the agency didn't pay time-and-a-half when employees worked more than 40 hours a week.
Authorities search for persons of interest after deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair
- Updated
The sheriff's office released an image Wednesday and asked anyone with information to contact Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.
Danville has lost not only a former mayor, but a major player in economic development.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected speech at a state board meeting, a jury concluded Thursday in federal court in Roanoke.
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.