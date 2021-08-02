Welcome home to 119 Robertson Ridge Rd! This cozy 2- bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on 40.45 acres! Living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry/laundry, sunroom (new flooring is being installed) and multi-level deck. Owned by the same family for 100+ years, this was a working farm raising tobacco, corn & sweet potatoes And evidence of this rich history, there is still an old stable, corn crib, 2 tobacco barns, smokehouse and an old cabin on this property!
2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $284,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
$17M project to turn old textile executive building into Danville police headquarters is on track, on time
It's expected to be completed in March
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
The battle with the coronavirus is raging anew.
No details were available on injuries or what caused the crash.
New federal guidance: Mask up in areas with high virus spread.
It happened on Ringgold Depot Road near the intersection of Sandy Creek Church Road.
A Martinsville Grand jury fails to indict one of the accused shooters in gun battle at restaurant.
A total of 229 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District.
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.