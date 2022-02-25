2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $550,000

If you are someone looking for land you have found it! Property is located on both sides of the road with road frontage on both sides. Property on Left side (149.07) ac has a creek and spring. Property is listed as Land-use as a tree farm currently. Timber can be cut now with the prime time being in 5-6 more years. Estimated value of timber $200,000. Farm house is a fixer upper, currently has 5 mini split units for heating and cooling with 2 outside units, water heater replaced in 2018, oil furnace, wood burning stove last used in 2016. Schedule your appointment to view this tranquil property and imagine the possibilities!