2 Bedroom Home in Danville - $45,000

Excellent rental property! Current tenant would like to stay and rental income is $425 per month. Recent updates include back porch rebuilt, gutters updated, inside painted, kitchen floor replaced, stove and refrigerator replaced and fuse box rewired.

