Cozy Cottage Alert! Move in Ready! Freshly Painted! This 2 bedroom cottage boasts new double paned windows. The oak floors are in excellent condition. Floors in the kitchen, and bath have brand new laminate. Notice the new retaining wall and front walk! The electric service, and sewer line to the home were just updated. Check out the refreshed vintage door, and kitchen hardware, look how they sparkle! The attic has tons of space, and has potential as a third bedroom . Washer-dryer hook up are in the freshly painted basement. The back yard has room for a all of your outdoor needs! Plant a garden, play games, and bring your fire pit for fall lounging. Located conveniently near shopping, and Southside Park. Motivated Seller!! Schedule your private tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $115,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Nov. 19, the county sent notices to all property owners following a reassessment process that spanned more than a year.
Restrictions are in place after a crash damaged a traffic control box that operates the signal at Piney Forest Road and Nor-Dan Drive, the cit…
Face with a staff shortage — a situation familiar to nearly all facets of the region and county — Danville Parks and Recreation has called a timeout and canceled the upcoming winter sports basketball league.
Hailed as a "true servant-leader," local dentist Dr. Albert Payne is the Kiwanis Club's Citizen of the Year.
- Updated
A social media threat prompted increased security measures Friday morning at George Washington High School in Danville, officials reported.
- Updated
What started out as a Friday night date with his wife has turned into an opportunity for one local man to be a world champion ax thrower.
Permit denied for proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate compressor station in Pittsylvania County
- Updated
A state board denied an air permit Friday for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate's Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County.
DRY FORK — Less then 24 hours prior to their matchup against the Dan River Wildcats, the Tunstall Trojans suffered a heartbreaking loss to the…
James Edward Fultz IV, the man accused of killing a cab driver on Gay Street in January, faces a possible life sentence for the crime.
- Updated
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.