Cozy Cottage Alert! Move in Ready! Freshly Painted! This 2 bedroom cottage boasts new double paned windows. The oak floors are in excellent condition. Floors in the kitchen, and bath have brand new laminate. Notice the new retaining wall and front walk! The electric service, and sewer line to the home were just updated. Check out the refreshed vintage door, and kitchen hardware, look how they sparkle! The attic has tons of space, and has potential as a third bedroom . Washer-dryer hook up are in the freshly painted basement. The back yard has room for a all of your outdoor needs! Plant a garden, play games, and bring your fire pit for fall lounging. Located conveniently near shopping, and Southside Park. Motivated Seller!! Schedule your private tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $117,995
