2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $119,750

Make your move to this bright and breezy cottage! This freshly painted 2 bedroom cottage on a quiet cul-de-sac boasts new double paned windows. The oak floors look just refinished, and the kitchen and bath have newly installed laminate. Notice the new retaining wall and front walk! The electric service, and sewer line to the home were just replaced. The seller refreshed the vintage door and kitchen hardware to a like-new sparkle. The attic has tons of space. Located conveniently near shopping, and Southside Park, 1118 Oak Grove is move in ready!!! Schedule your private showing now!