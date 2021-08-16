2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $120,000

Make your move to this bright and breezy cottage! This freshly painted 2 bedroom cottage on a quiet cul-de-sac boasts new double paned replacement windows that let in all the light. The oak floors look just refinished, and the kitchen and bath have newly installed laminate. The seller has lovingly refreshed all the vintage door and kitchen hardware to a like-new sparkle. Located conveniently near shopping, commuter routes and Southside Park, 1118 Oak Grove is move in ready!!! Schedule your private showing now!