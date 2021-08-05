 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $15,900

Investors, here is an opportunity to jump on a house with renting potential. House is sold as is and will not pass for any type of government financing. Call for your viewing today. It is listed under tax assessed value.

