2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $155,500

~The Five Points Neighborhood~ Offering affordable, NEW CONTRUCTION, fully equipped kitchen, one level living, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath homes! Conveniently located within walking distance of Uptown Martinsville, restaurants, grocery stores & shopping. Ready to make the transition from renting to owning? Call today for a private tour and let's see if we can turn that monthly rent payment into an investment!

