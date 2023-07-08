Have you been hoping for a modern, move-in ready home? This "like new" home has 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and is conveniently located within walking distance to Uptown Martinsville. The seller is leaving all appliances including washer and dryer. LVP flooring throughout the entire house as both bedrooms and the master bathroom were upgraded to LVP flooring. Sq. ft./lot size est. information taken from tax assessment and/or seller (please verify).
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $158,500
