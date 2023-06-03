Have you been looking for something modern and move in ready? This like new - one owner home is conveniently located within walking distance to many uptown amenities. The seller is leaving all appliances including the washer & dryer. Carpet was removed and new LVP added to both bedrooms! Built by Nationwide/Silverpoints. Per deed, only owner occupants can purchase. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.