2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $24,900

$24,900.00! 2bd 2 full bath cottage centrally located in Martinsville City. Convenient to US 58 / US 220 to Martinsville, Danville, or North Carolina. Large den/family room. Needs repairs. See attachment for PAS requirements and WFHM offer submittal information in MLS document section. Please submit all offers to the listing broker/agent. To report any concerns with a listing broker/agent, or to report any property condition or other concern needing escalation (including concerns related to a previously submitted offer), please call: 1-877-617-5274