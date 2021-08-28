 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $300,000

Your home in Farmingdale is waiting and it was just built in 2019! It is a beautiful cluster home in a wonderful neighborhood. This home will not last long! You must see it for yourself! All information taken from Webgis Henry County site and must be verified by buyer for accuracy.

