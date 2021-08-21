Your home in Farmingdale is waiting and it was just built in 2019! It is a beautiful cluster home in a wonderful neighborhood. This home will not last long! You must see it for yourself! All information taken from Webgis Henry County site and must be verified by buyer for accuracy.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.
Model suggests Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could top records set in January.
- Updated
Bonnie Jones has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks.
Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds calls it a "damning statement on our community."
A Danville family rooted in NASCAR history will appear on a Disney-themed edition of Family Feud.
WATCH NOW: About 400 union workers at Mondelez plant in Virginia go on strike; 'They are not treating us right'
About 400 hourly employees at Mondelez International Inc.’s bakery plant in eastern Henrico County have gone on strike, seeking to stop demands the company has made for concessions in contract negotiations and to end what the union calls the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico.
- Updated
Dan River High School has the largest number of infected students.
With 24 cases in Danville Public Schools, health coordinator explains procedures for students, staff
There are 21 students and three employees who have tested positive.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging 36 new infections a day, the most since mid-February.
- Updated
The grand jury will meet Aug. 23.
- Updated
The infections are spread across six facilities.