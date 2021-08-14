Your home in Farmingdale is waiting and it was just built in 2019! It is a beautiful cluster home in a wonderful neighborhood. This home will not last long! You must see it for yourself! All information taken from Webgis Henry County site and must be verified by buyer for accuracy.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $315,000
- Updated
The grand jury will meet Aug. 23.
A new report calls it a "stunning turnaround" from record low figures a few weeks ago.
Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
Another suspect is still wanted.
- Updated
The latest fatality was logged Saturday but not revealed to the public until Monday's update.
Health department: Those attending Tuesday's Pittsylvania County School Board meeting exposed to COVID-19
- Updated
At the meeting, many — including 5th District Congressman Bob Good — spoke out against face masks in schools. Now they are advised to monitor for signs of the virus.
City native to lead Danville Life Saving Crew, the organization that launched his 41-year career in emergency services
The search for a new CEO started after the January death of Tommy Pruett.
The catholic church and school welcomed two faces to their campus this summer.
Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months
Virginia vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
Lovely older home with lots of character sitting on 4 city lots (approx 1.5 acres). This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a 12x12 ce…