 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $35,000

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $35,000

Cute cottage in the city. Home has a shared paved drive. Heat & utilities has not been on since 2012 per the owner. Selling strictly AS-IS! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert