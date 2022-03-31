Cute cottage in the city. Home has a shared paved drive. Heat & utilities has not been on since 2012 per the owner. Selling strictly AS-IS! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $35,000
The days of being forced at airport security checkpoints to remove laptops and liquids from carry-on bags may be coming to an end.
Jack Garrett, a name in broadcast news for almost 44 years in Danville, signed off on his last broadcast at WBTM/WAKG last week.
The Danville Register & Bee interviewed residents who have chosen to call the Danville area home from other states to get broader perspectives on residing in the region and the growth that has occurred.
Mayor Alonzo Jones said residents have asked council to examine more closely the funding the city of Danville provides to its school division.
Brick ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel …
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is facing obstacles acquiring homes for residents in need of government-subsidized housing under its Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as "Section 8."
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
House of Hope plans to revamp and expand its homeless shelter to meet high demand for a place to stay.
It started with a gift from Stratford College.