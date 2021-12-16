 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $43,000

Charming cottage home in convenient location! Large rooms, with 1 3/4 baths -- one full bath and one with toilet and tub. Storage space and separate laundry area in basement, no inside entry. Large brick outbuilding on level lot. Great first-time buyer or investment home.

