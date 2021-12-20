 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900

ATTENTION INVESTORS or HANDYMAN SPECIAL!!! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom needs some TLC. All information taken from tax card and should be verified to the buyer's satisfaction. Selling AS-IS WHERE-IS. No warranties expressed or implied. Owner will not pay for any repairs on inspections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert