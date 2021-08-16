Central heat & air with ceiling fans throughout house. Well insulated walls, updated bathroom with walk in shower. Crawl space basement dug out to be larger access to crawl space inside and outside of the house. Attic has pull down stairs, 2 concrete slabs for outbuildings & trailers to be placed. Located close to the Smith River with small boat input access. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $55,000
