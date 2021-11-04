 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $60,000

With a low minimum bid of $60,00! This home will sell to the highest bidder over $60,000 This beautiful 1149 +/- Sq Ft home in the heart of Martinsville VA features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, central heat and air, vaulted ceilings, and sits on a .172 +/- Acre lot. This home electrical has been upgraded along with many other things in the home. Construction has been started in the attic to add an additional bedroom and bathroom (See Pictures). This home would make a great rental property or starter home. It is located right in the heart of Martinsville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert