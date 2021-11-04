2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $60,000

With a low minimum bid of $60,00! This home will sell to the highest bidder over $60,000 This beautiful 1149 +/- Sq Ft home in the heart of Martinsville VA features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, central heat and air, vaulted ceilings, and sits on a .172 +/- Acre lot. This home electrical has been upgraded along with many other things in the home. Construction has been started in the attic to add an additional bedroom and bathroom (See Pictures). This home would make a great rental property or starter home. It is located right in the heart of Martinsville.