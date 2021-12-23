 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $65,000

Home has a finished attic that can be used as third bedroom (not included in sq.ft.) Not currently heated or cooled but perfect spot for a split unit. Very large backyard. Wood floors under carpet per seller. Home being sold AS IS. Sellers not to do any repairs but home is in good condition. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert