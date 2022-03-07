Remodeled with fresh paint & double pane windows, nice view off the front deck. Quiet street but close to conveniences. Heated by Kerosene wall unit. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and or seller
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $69,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cascade teen who has been missing since Monday has been found dead.
Court documents are shining new details on Danville's first homicide of the year that also left another man injured last week.
“We really are upset you have to raise your prices to keep ordering your supplies,” Parks, who owns the Riverside Drive eatery with her husban…
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old from the Cascade community.
He is set to serve 70 months in federal prison.
With fate of skilled games tied up in court battle, Danville council sends permit request back to planners
It’s back to the drawing board for a proposed skilled game facility on Riverside Drive.
Nadia Kriger, a teacher at Danville's Westover Christian Academy, thought she had become 100% American, leaving her Ukrainian heritage behind.
Police said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Watch now: Hailed as the 'future of agriculture,' AeroFarms provides tour of new facility in Dan River Region
AeroFarms representatives provided a peek inside their new chemical-free vertical-farming facility Friday morning.