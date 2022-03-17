2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $725

Newly remodeled 2bed/1.5bath townhouse available. Quite neighborhood, close to 220.
There are 26 machines being operated at the site to make way for the casino.
Sovah Health recently announced that nurse practitioner Kim Wilkinson has joined its medical staff effective Jan. 1 and is offering orthopedic…
As the court battle over skill games continues, businesses with the machines may become classified as adult-oriented establishments in the city.
Manufactured homes targeted for moderate-income, first-time home buyers are in the final stages of being installed in the Monument-Berryman ar…
The Danville Mall has announced the launch of its search for Danville’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop.
As program director of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, Ringgold native Gregory L. Robinson gets to examine the history of the universe.
Danville Utilities customers can expect no rate or fee increases in 2022-23, and city officials anticipate higher revenues next fiscal year, according to the city manager's proposed upcoming budget.
Majusty Miles, the man accused in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jontavious Logan last May, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder.
CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to reverse a controversial revaluation of real property throu…
The two-year anniversary is marked with harsh realities.
