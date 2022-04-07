Cute cottage built on semi-private lot on Bank Rd, overlooking "private pond" on . Hardwood floors, large kitchen and one level living. Washer and Dryer hookups located on first floor. Semi-finished basement with a woodstove. Convenient location. *(private pond not located on property).
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $78,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
17-year-old dies in Danville crash; vehicle was going 76 MPH on North Main Street moments before, police report
A 17-year-old died in a Monday evening single-vehicle crash moments after an officer clocked the car traveling 76 MPH along North Main Street, the Danville Police Department reported.
Watch now: After finding their dream Victorian home in Danville, couple 'marries' wedding with 1889-built house
For one couple in Danville, fairy tales do come true after all.
Smoke billowed from a store Friday evening as fire crews battled a blaze at Ballou Park Shopping Center in Danville.
The cause remains under investigation.
The Danville Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a Saturday afternoon crash with a motorcycle.
A juvenile set the fire at Roses while his or her mother shopped, said Danville Assistant Fire Chief Richie Guill. The juvenile then reported to employees they they smelled smoke, he said.
For 76 years, the Danville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has provided an array of public service activities that have ma…
Firefighter were still working the put out the flames at about 2 p.m. Monday.
Emergency repairs were ordered after a tractor-trailer crash damaged railings of a U.S. 58 bridge last week over Sandy Creek in Pittsylvania County.
Tucked away on Westover Drive, directly behind the Kings Cudgel entertainment center, is Ironside Gym, a straightforward, no-frills athletic c…