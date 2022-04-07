 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $78,900

Cute cottage built on semi-private lot on Bank Rd, overlooking "private pond" on . Hardwood floors, large kitchen and one level living. Washer and Dryer hookups located on first floor. Semi-finished basement with a woodstove. Convenient location. *(private pond not located on property).

