 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

Convenient and in good condition 2 beds / 1 bath home with full unfinished walkout basement and large ( 25 x 28 ) detached concrete floored garage ( space for 4 vehicles ). Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and bathroom.. Architectural shingled roof is approximately 7 years old....New paint on interior rooms

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert