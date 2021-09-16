Convenient and in good condition 2 beds / 1 bath home with full unfinished walkout basement and large ( 25 x 28 ) detached concrete floored garage ( space for 4 vehicles ). Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and bathroom.. Architectural shingled roof is approximately 7 years old....New paint on interior rooms
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900
