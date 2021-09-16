2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $83,500

You will not believe all the updates over past few years: roof, double pane windows, whole house wiring, leaf guard gutters life time warranty, HVAC, insulation and plumbing! Second floor approved by city for master bed and bath, never done per seller. ALMOST LIKE A NEW HOUSE, JUST UNBELIEVABLE! Dead end street, close to all shopping/schools/businesses in city! Still has the old traditional feel and look! Schedule your showing now! Information per seller and city records.