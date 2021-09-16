You will not believe all the updates over past few years: roof, double pane windows, whole house wiring, leaf guard gutters life time warranty, HVAC, insulation and plumbing! Second floor approved by city for master bed and bath, never done per seller. ALMOST LIKE A NEW HOUSE, JUST UNBELIEVABLE! Dead end street, close to all shopping/schools/businesses in city! Still has the old traditional feel and look! Schedule your showing now! Information per seller and city records.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $83,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 47-year-old had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for about a month. She died Wednesday.
Testimony reveals the 3-month-old died after being shaken.
It's expected to be the biggest event ever in Pittsylvania County.
Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County; 2 outbreaks emerge in education settings
The 7-day rolling average of cases has grown to 78.
Nearly 1-in-3 residents of Pittsylvania County who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.
One described a video of a fight in the gym like being at home watching a boxing match.
Delays, traffic woes lead to Pittsylvania County taking over outside operations for Blue Ridge Rock Festival
- Updated
About 33,000 people attended the event each day.
A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a Danville home.
The excitement starts on Friday.
He was a team leader in charge of clearing debris from Ground Zero.