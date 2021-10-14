 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $87,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $87,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $87,900

Cute, cute, cute move in ready home with fully fenced backyard. Home has many updates including partially updated kitchen and partially updated bath, new carpet and replacement windows. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert