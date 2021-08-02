 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $90,000

RETIRING INVESTOR! 3 homes 1 price! Sale includes 705 Pace St & 707 Pace Street. Seller is selling as a package deal only. New heat pumps in all homes. 813 Belmont St has new roof (installed 2020) Long term tenants. 7, 10 & 12 years Seller believes there to be hardwood floors under carpet. 705 & 707 Pace Street are 672 sq ft each with a full basement. Total tax for all 3 is $669.12 Storage building is tenant owned will be removed prior to settlement

