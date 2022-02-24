Cute starter home conveniently located between Martinsville and Ridgeway! This brick ranch is on a dead end street. this home has original hard wood floors in the living room, hall and both bedrooms. There are several built in storage shelves and a pantry in the kitchen to keep you organized. The basement has additional storage and a potential second bath! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $98,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
The restaurant is located at 3585 Riverside Drive in the former Texas Steak & Ale House building.
After decades of education dedication, former Danville principal now enjoying a quieter life in retirement
Chances are if you grew up in the Danville Public Schools system from the 60s until after the turn of the century, you ran into Robert “Bob” Haskins at some point.
More and more business prospects have eyes on the Dan River Region.
Though occupying their station for less than a year, Antonio and Shawnte Hodges are already infusing new energy, passion and innovation into the local ministry and its various constituent programs.
The investigation so far has yet to reveal the identity of the pilot killed or the exact cause of the crash.
If the latest COVID-19 projection model pans out, infections in the Dan River Region could reach all-time lows by mid-April.
The Pittsylvania County Schools’ human resources department is seeking qualified teacher candidates to fill various positions throughout the d…
Pittsylvania County is about to make even more cash from trash.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.