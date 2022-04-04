2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $157,000

ONE LEVEL LIVING! Open floor plan, large windows, stone kitchen countertops! Covered back deck and front porch, hardwood floors, walk in closets, remodeled and partially rebuilt in 2019. Roof, heat pump, kitchen, appliances, washer/dryer stack unit, and more, all new as of 2016. Vinyl railings on porch and deck, maintenance free! Fireplace in the dining area, or den like. Storage room just off kitchen area, great for large pantry. Laundry area in hall bathroom, very convenient! All windows have nice faux wood blinds. Information per POA and county records. Any offers will be reviewed Wednesday, 4.5.22, evening at 6pm. Disposal does not work.