 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $195,000

One level living. Open floor plan in kitchen and den. Den has gas logs and patio doors that lead to the covered porch, ideal for entertaining. Bedrooms are 14x12 and 17x16. Double closets in both bedrooms. Heat Pump installed in 2017. Roof was replaced approximately in 2009. Laundry in utility room off carport. Pull down stairs to attic in carport for lots of additional storage. OVER 6 ACRES OF LAND to have a garden, farm animals, and ride ATVs. Information taken from tax card. Survey on kitchen table. ( Do not remove survey)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert