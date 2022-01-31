One level living. Open floor plan in kitchen and den. Den has gas logs and patio doors that lead to the covered porch, ideal for entertaining. Bedrooms are 14x12 and 17x16. Double closets in both bedrooms. Heat Pump installed in 2017. Roof was replaced approximately in 2009. Laundry in utility room off carport. Pull down stairs to attic in carport for lots of additional storage. OVER 6 ACRES OF LAND to have a garden, farm animals, and ride ATVs. Information taken from tax card. Survey on kitchen table. ( Do not remove survey)
2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $195,000
