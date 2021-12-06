Looking for an updated home in Ridgeway? Here it is! This home has a large primary bed and bath with laundry on the main level. Large, open kitchen with dining area and gas log fireplace. There is a separate "formal" dining room off from the kitchen with a large living room as well! NEW Granite counter tops and backsplash in kitchen, updated light fixtures and luxury vinyl floors! Beautiful Oak Hard wood floors just redone! There is an office space that could be used as a third bedroom and another potential bedroom in the basement that could easily be finished. This is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $234,900
