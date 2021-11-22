Welcome Home! This 1700 sq ft ranch is situated on 17 beautiful acres. Imagine relaxing on the spacious screened porch gazing out upon a gorgeous, peaceful rural setting with lush green grass, mature trees, hay fields, fenced pasture and a pond. Lots of road frontage. Imagine the garden you could have. Perfect for horses/cattle This 2 bedroom home could be easily converted back to a 3 bedroom. 2 masonry fireplaces, one with gas logs. Basement could be easily finished for additional living area. This has been a loving home and holds many beautiful memories. Now, it's your turn! Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $349,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: 'Once you get in the house, you stay in the house.' Fatal gunfire rattles Danville neighborhood again.
Carol Milam has lived in her home on Rocklawn Avenue in north Danville for 63 years.
One dead, one injured in Danville shooting; police say it wasn't 'random act' and no suspects sought
- Updated
One man is dead and another injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Danville, police reported.
- Updated
A Danville resident has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a 74-year-old Danville man dead Saturday evening.
- Updated
Not guilty. That was the verdict handed down by a jury Tuesday morning in Danville Circuit Court in the case involving Devin Lamont Womack, the man who was accused in the Sept. 30, 2016, shooting death of 47-year-old Mark Graves.
- Updated
A man accused of shooting 47-year-old Mark Anthony Graves to death in 2016 was acquitted Tuesday by a Danville jury.
- Updated
An intense early Saturday morning fire destroyed Henry Street Apartments and spread to a home next door, the Danville Fire Department reported.
- Updated
Danville police have charged a suspect in the fatal Wednesday evening shooting on Rocklawn Avenue.
- Updated
A jury will decide Tuesday whether Devin Lamont Womack is guilty of murder in the shooting death of Mark Anthony Graves, 47, on Sept. 30, 2016.
The iconic Madonna and Child light display that shines during the holidays above Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Central Boulevard needs an update.
An 80-year-old Gretna woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, the Virginia State Police reported.