Welcome Home! This 1700 sq ft ranch is situated on 17 beautiful acres. Imagine relaxing on the spacious screened porch gazing out upon a gorgeous, peaceful rural setting with lush green grass, mature trees, hay fields, fenced pasture and a pond. Lots of road frontage. Imagine the garden you could have. Perfect for horses/cattle (2nd well & water trough to water the grass/animals.) Barn in disrepair. This 2 bedroom home could be easily converted back to a 3 bedroom. 2 masonry fireplaces, one with gas logs. Basement could be easily finished for additional living area. This has been a loving home and holds many beautiful memories. Now, it's your turn! Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $375,000
