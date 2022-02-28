This is an older brick house that renovation has been started but not completed. The kitchen is large with an electric range and refrigerator, the roof looks good and doesn't show any signs of leaking, and the walls look great. The bathroom is ready for your renovation, the laundry room has a washer/dryer hookup, and there is a bonus room in back. The house has two storage buildings, is on well and septic and the septic has just been inspected and pumped. With a little work this house could be a cozy home or a great addition to your rental portfolio.
2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $55,900
