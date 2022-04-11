2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $65,000

Welcome to your cozy home in the country. Situated on almost 2 acres. 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage. Roof approximately 11 years old. Wood under carpet per seller. Large yard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to your cozy home in the country. Situated on almost 2 acres. 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage. Roof approximately 11 years old. Wood under carpet per seller. Large yard.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 17-year-old died in a Monday evening single-vehicle crash moments after an officer clocked the car traveling 76 MPH along North Main Street, the Danville Police Department reported.
For one couple in Danville, fairy tales do come true after all.
Since the incident, the Danville Police Department has been inundated with calls and tips about the wreck.
Tito Nathaniel Cobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court.
The two-vehicle collision happened at 12:40 p.m. on Franklin Turnpike at the intersection of Golf Club Road.
The Danville Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a Saturday afternoon crash with a motorcycle.
The pursuit started in Halifax County.
Avion Burton, who was charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a 22-year-old was found in a Gretna pond Wednesday evening.
After a public hearing that grew tense, Danville City Council approved a 162-unit apartment project on Stewart Street following a long discussion Tuesday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.