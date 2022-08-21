20 Danville Public Schools students set to begin DCC Early College program

Twenty Danville Public Schools 11th graders were set begin their junior year on the Danville Community College Campus via the Early College program starting Monday.

“We cannot wait to kick off this collaborative initiative and welcome these students to our campus,” said Jerry Wallace, DCC president. “The Early College program has been a herculean effort to ensure that students in our community receive an affordable education and a seamless four-year university transfer when they graduate.”

The Early College program allows qualified high school juniors to take courses in person on the DCC campus that provide both high school and college credit to satisfy their requirements for graduation. Completing their last two years of high school at DCC will allow students who successfully complete the program to graduate high school with an advanced studies high school diploma, as well as an Associate of Arts and Science degree in liberal arts and a uniform certificate of general studies conferred by Danville Community College.

“This incredible partnership gives students a major advantage with regard to college attendance,” said Wallace. “Not only will Early College participants complete their college careers more quickly, but they will also save two years’ worth of tuition that might otherwise have to be paid out-of-pocket or in the form of student loans. It’s a huge win for students, parents, and the community as a whole.”

To participate in this program, students in the Danville Public School System must complete an application that evaluates their GPA, attendance, teacher recommendations, extracurricular activities, leadership roles and other recognitions/awards.

“Students enrolled in the Early College program are trailblazers in the Danville Public Schools,” said Angela Hairston, Danville Public Schools superintendent. “Our students are excited to be participants in this unique opportunity to begin their college experience while completing high school. We are thankful for the support of Dr. Wallace, the Danville Community College professors, and administrators.”

The Early College program is free of charge for all participating students. For more information on the Early College program, contact Cathy Pulliam at 434-797-8538.