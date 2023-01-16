22-year-old Danville man dies after wreck in Halifax County

A 22-year-old Danville man died after a Monday morning crash in Halifax County, Virginia State Police report.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 58 just west of Calvary Road, Corinne N. Geller, a spokesperson for the state police, wrote in a Monday evening news release.

Geller reported that a tractor-trailer was stopped in the right eastbound lane of U.S. 58 because of a downed tree in the road.

A Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by Joshua K. Wells "swerved to the right and ran into the tractor-trailer," Geller said.

Wells was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital where he died. Geller noted he was not wearing a seat belt.

A 61-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

No charges were filed and the crash remains under investigation.