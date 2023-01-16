 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

22-year-old Danville man dies after wreck in Halifax County

  • 0

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

A 22-year-old Danville man died after a Monday morning crash in Halifax County, Virginia State Police report.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 58 just west of Calvary Road, Corinne N. Geller, a spokesperson for the state police, wrote in a Monday evening news release. 

Geller reported that a tractor-trailer was stopped in the right eastbound lane of U.S. 58 because of a downed tree in the road. 

A Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by Joshua K. Wells "swerved to the right and ran into the tractor-trailer," Geller said.

Wells was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital where he died. Geller noted he was not wearing a seat belt.

A 61-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

No charges were filed and the crash remains under investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert