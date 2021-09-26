3 bedroom/2 bath brick ranch w/almost 2700 SF finished! PLUS, GARAGE STORAGE FOR 8 CARS! Double attached. 4-car detached & 2- car detached. Perfect for the car collector, workshop, hobbies. As you enter the foyer, large living room is to the left, straight is den/dining room combo w/ masonry fireplace (gas logs). Opens to well equipped kitchen with lots of cabinets & moveable island. There is also a den, sunroom plus an office with shelves & built-in cabinets. All rooms are spacious! So many extras in this home including a shoe closet! Laundry on main & bsmt. PLUS, full unf bsmt is already partitioned for family room w/ fireplace, 2 bedrooms, bonus room, plumbed for additional bath. Imagine the possibilities. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information from tax assessment and/or sellers.
3 Bedroom Home in Axton - $278,000
