 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Axton - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Axton - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Axton - $89,900

This lovely home on almost an acre of land is move in ready! Three bedrooms and two full baths! Nice deck in the back overlooks the wooded back yard. New metal roof also recently added. Great location between Martinsville and Danville. Must have proof of funds or conventional loan prequalification for showings.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert