The most beautiful modulars I've ever seen.Rock accents, spacious floorpan. Includes appliances and 70plus inch TV. Massive Master bedroom suite with room size walking closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Callands - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
With his upcoming history-themed Old 97 Tavern restaurant, Phillip Decker wants to offer a unique dining experience for Danville.
After two strokes and heart attack, Pittsylvania County investigator files wage complaint against county
On July 11, Devin Taylor filed a complaint against the county claiming he has been denied sick leave pay.
A 32-year-old Danville resident was arrested last week in a deadly shooting outside a night club in Caswell County, North Carolina.
A Ringgold man recently scratched his way to a $250,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.
Renovated space at Danville's George Washington High School ready to launch ninth grade academy, new era of learning
The ninth grade academy itself launches a new era and is a first for Danville Public Schools.