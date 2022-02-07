3 Bedroom Home in Cascade - $349,900

Private setting on 25 acres. Upon entering is wooded with pond, riding trails, and creek bordering property. Gently rolling to level terrain, level near home. Home has large master bedroom with sitting area, his and hers baths and closet space. Spacious living room with fireplace and open kitchen with center island. Clayton 12ft x 50ft mobile home with garage that has 6 walls and extra insulation. Also included is a recording studio with a kitchen, bath, and family room. Electric and water to all buildings. Acreage includes camping spaces with RV hookups and holding tanks, one 24x71 detached garage and one 21x24 garage. Underground utilities. Lots of mature landscaping including leland cypress, crepe myrtle, pear trees and more. Must see to appreciate!!