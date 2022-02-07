Private setting on 25 acres. Upon entering is wooded with pond, riding trails, and creek bordering property. Gently rolling to level terrain, level near home. Home has large master bedroom with sitting area, his and hers baths and closet space. Spacious living room with fireplace and open kitchen with center island. Clayton 12ft x 50ft mobile home with garage that has 6 walls and extra insulation. Also included is a recording studio with a kitchen, bath, and family room. Electric and water to all buildings. Acreage includes camping spaces with RV hookups and holding tanks, one 24x71 detached garage and one 21x24 garage. Underground utilities. Lots of mature landscaping including leland cypress, crepe myrtle, pear trees and more. Must see to appreciate!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cascade - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at Lucky's bar, just across the state line in Providence, North Carolina.
Emilee Kathryn Poteat, formerly employed as a Sovah Health-Danville registered nurse — was sentenced Friday in Danville's federal court.
There were no survivors after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Ringgold.
A Wednesday afternoon robbery and shooting led to a manhunt and arrest of 19-year-old Danville man, authorities report.
State police: Plane crashed shortly after taking off from Danville Regional Airport; one death reported
The plane that crashed Tuesday in Pittsylvania County near the North Carolina border was a Cessna 310R.
A county native bought a 10-acre property in Gretna. He later learned it was where his ancestors had been enslaved.
To Fredrick Miller, the elegant, gabled house he saw every day while growing up in the Riceville Road area was just part of the background scenery of his youth.
25 new COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Danville, Pittsylvania County as omicron surge takes toll
Included among the 25 new fatalities were two residents in their 30s.
One local artist is painting his way to fame on YouTube — one customized shoe at a time.
A Tuesday morning fire ravaged a Danville home.
Danville officials have changed where it will allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city.