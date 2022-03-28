Open House is Cancelled! Schedule your showing now!! Welcome Home to 214 Woodlawn Heights! A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located conveniently in Chatham. Drive in to your double carport and walk in to the great room with beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. Open concept design ready for entertaining! Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with seating area. With your back deck you can easily enjoy dinner inside or out! Down the hallway you will find two bedrooms. The hall bath has tile floor and linen closet within. Master bedroom offers private bathroom with walk in shower! Main level living with laundry easily accessible on the main floor too. Downstairs features full unfinished basement with rough in for an additional bath, so perfect for expansion. This home has so much to offer you, so don't wait, look today with historically low inventory!
3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $204,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The days of being forced at airport security checkpoints to remove laptops and liquids from carry-on bags may be coming to an end.
Jack Garrett, a name in broadcast news for almost 44 years in Danville, signed off on his last broadcast at WBTM/WAKG last week.
The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is facing obstacles acquiring homes for residents in need of government-subsidized housing under its Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as "Section 8."
The Danville Register & Bee interviewed residents who have chosen to call the Danville area home from other states to get broader perspectives on residing in the region and the growth that has occurred.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Davenport Energy Inc. on Monday announced the promotion of Harold (Hal) E. Thornton Jr. to president.
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “American Idol” debut on Sunday night. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous “yes” from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Former Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce CEO named to Virginia Early Childhood Foundation board of directors
Alexis Ehrhardt, former president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, has been named to the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation board of directors.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
GW high school was built in 1955, nearly 70 years ago.