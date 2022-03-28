3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $204,900

Open House is Cancelled! Schedule your showing now!! Welcome Home to 214 Woodlawn Heights! A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located conveniently in Chatham. Drive in to your double carport and walk in to the great room with beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. Open concept design ready for entertaining! Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with seating area. With your back deck you can easily enjoy dinner inside or out! Down the hallway you will find two bedrooms. The hall bath has tile floor and linen closet within. Master bedroom offers private bathroom with walk in shower! Main level living with laundry easily accessible on the main floor too. Downstairs features full unfinished basement with rough in for an additional bath, so perfect for expansion. This home has so much to offer you, so don't wait, look today with historically low inventory!