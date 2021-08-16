3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $206,900

Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom home with one bath on the first floor and gorgeous Refinished oak hardwood floors in the living room, hall and three bedrooms. New vinyl waterproof plank flooring in kitchen & bathroom. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new counter tops and new stove and new refrigerator. All walls recently painted throughout entire home. New Vinyl replacement windows throughout entire home. The home offers an unfinished full basement with a renovated second full bathroom with new vinyl waterproof plank flooring. The basement walls and floor recently painted. The basement has the new hot water heater, new cold-water storage tank, up-graded 200-amp electrical service panel and the new forced-air air handler. New pipe and wire installed from cold-water storage tank to the new well pump. There is a new heat pump and new metal roof. Two mature oak shade trees in the front yard for shade.